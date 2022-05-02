SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,190.43.
SEGXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.12) to GBX 1,560 ($19.88) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,585 ($20.20) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
SEGXF stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.50.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
