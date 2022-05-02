Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Medical's revenue growth courtesy of strong segmental performances is impressive. Its acquisition strategy is aiding organic growth. A geographically diversified portfolio of facilities in the United States enables it to pursue multiple potential buyout opportunities. Also, the company is well poised to capitalize on consolidation opportunities within each of the business segments, which operate in a highly fragmented market and selectively boost the company’s internal growth. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, a solid 2022 guidance instills investors' confidence in the stock. A higher return on equity than the industry is an added advantage. However, high debt in the capital structure is a concern for the company. Its cash from operations is drying up, reflecting weakness.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. 8,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after buying an additional 572,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

