Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) & Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Select Sands alerts:

This table compares Select Sands and Energy Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million 0.87 -$2.90 million ($0.02) -4.76 Energy Fuels $3.18 million 363.19 $1.54 million $0.02 368.50

Energy Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -2.44% -11.95% -4.56% Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25%

Risk & Volatility

Select Sands has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Select Sands and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Select Sands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands (Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.