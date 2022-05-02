Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $159.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $160.82. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,708. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sempra by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after acquiring an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

