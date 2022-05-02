Senior (OTC:SNIRF) vs. Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Head-To-Head Survey

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Air Industries Group and Senior, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 2.76% 10.21% 2.95% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Industries Group and Senior’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $58.94 million 0.43 $1.63 million $0.06 13.17 Senior $942.05 million 0.73 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

Air Industries Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senior.

Summary

Air Industries Group beats Senior on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component. The Complex Machining segment offers aircraft landing and arresting gears, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman E2D Hawkeye, the US Navy F-18, and USAF F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Turbine and Engine Component segment makes components and provides services for aircraft jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engine components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330, the Boeing 777, and others, as well as ground-power turbine applications. The company's products are used by original equipment manufacturers in the manufacture of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters jet turbine engines, and other complex aerospace and defense products. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York.

About Senior (Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies. The Flexonics division provides exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing and distribution systems, and flexible couplings; and engineered expansion joints, dampers and diverters, flexible hose assemblies and control bellows, fuel cells and heat exchangers, and precision-machined components. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

