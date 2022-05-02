Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

