Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

