SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SGLFF opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

