Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,071,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $13,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $7,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

