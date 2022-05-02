Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shake Shack by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Shake Shack by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Shake Shack by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $57.83 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

