Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.30. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $37.84.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 28,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 63.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

