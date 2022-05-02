Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 12,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.78 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

