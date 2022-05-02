Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

