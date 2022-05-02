Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

4/28/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $342.00.

4/28/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $315.00.

4/27/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $300.00 to $315.00.

4/20/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

4/18/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $345.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $296.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

3/9/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $274.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

