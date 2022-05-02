ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. ShockWave Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWAV opened at $151.13 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $431,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,859 shares of company stock valued at $17,048,004 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

