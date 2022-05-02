Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Five analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $1.93. Shopify posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,098.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,341,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $426.82 on Monday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $411.17 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,043.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

