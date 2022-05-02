Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $650.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,073.67.

Shopify stock opened at $426.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $613.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,043.84. Shopify has a twelve month low of $411.17 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $84,008,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

