Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,073.67.

Shopify stock opened at $426.82 on Monday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $411.17 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,043.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Shares of Shopify are going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,434,000 after purchasing an additional 187,833 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

