Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 63,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.92. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.47.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.