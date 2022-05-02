Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Rises By 32.8%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.18. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acme United in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

