Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Increases By 30.0%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 525,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 424,669 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

