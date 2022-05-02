Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Declines By 25.2%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 525,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.