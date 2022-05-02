Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Declines By 25.2%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 525,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.
