Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Drops By 28.1%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANRGF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

ANRGF stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

