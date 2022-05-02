Short Interest in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Rises By 33.7%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 9,900,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

PLAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 269,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

