Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Declines By 24.4%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,980,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 75,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $165,231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NLY opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

