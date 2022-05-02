Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Decreases By 24.2%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $77,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $743,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 468,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.68 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81.

ATIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.