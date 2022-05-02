Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Increases By 30.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on AEXAY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atos from €29.00 ($31.18) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Atos stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Atos has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.73.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

