Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Grows By 31.4%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AXTA traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 167,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,754,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after purchasing an additional 353,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

