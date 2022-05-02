Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Expands By 33.3%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $2.52 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.