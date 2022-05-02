Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Drops By 29.0%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.14. 1,324,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,527,216. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

