Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rises By 37.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 663,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 455.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $81.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

