Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Grows By 28.3%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $500.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.68. BELIMO has a 1 year low of $400.00 and a 1 year high of $600.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLHWF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

