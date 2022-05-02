Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Declines By 23.3%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

