Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Declines By 23.3%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BetterLife Pharma (BETRF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.