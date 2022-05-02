Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Increases By 27.9%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 1,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

