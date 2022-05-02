Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 25.0%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $40.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $63.43.
About Bitcoin Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitcoin Group (BTGGF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.