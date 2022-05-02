Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 25.0%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $40.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $63.43.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

