Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declines By 37.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MVF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 152,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,802. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

