Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Increases By 27.3%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BCTX opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

