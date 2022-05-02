Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Decreases By 28.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.