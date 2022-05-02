Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Drops By 26.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CFWFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.