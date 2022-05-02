Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Increases By 32.3%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 2,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

