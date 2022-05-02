Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declines By 28.6%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTBCP stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

