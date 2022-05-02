Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Expands By 28.3%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 729.0 days.

CYJBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Cargotec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cargotec from €54.00 ($58.06) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cargotec from €48.00 ($51.61) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $$45.93 during midday trading on Monday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.