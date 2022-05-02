Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Rises By 34.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.86. 94,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,676. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.16.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.