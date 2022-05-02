Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Grows By 29.9%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,583,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,989,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

CWBHF stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.81).

CWBHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

