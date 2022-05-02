Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Grows By 29.9%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,583,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,989,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
CWBHF stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.88.
Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.81).
About Charlotte’s Web (Get Rating)
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.