Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Declines By 27.6%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Choom stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Choom has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Choom Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company's cannabis accessories include rolling papers, holders, pipes, water pipes, bongs, vaporizers, and other things used to consume cannabis. As of June 30, 2021, it operated through 17 retail stores in Canada.

