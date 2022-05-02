Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Declines By 27.6%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Choom stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Choom has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Choom (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Choom (CHOOF)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.