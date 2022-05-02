Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Grows By 35.9%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.81) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.85. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

