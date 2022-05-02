Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Declines By 25.0%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O (Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.