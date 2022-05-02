Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Declines By 28.8%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF remained flat at $$5.72 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

