Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Drops By 25.7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDI opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

