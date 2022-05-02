Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declines By 23.9%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 517,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,504 shares of company stock worth $6,244,592. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECC opened at $13.07 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $539.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

